Young County Humane Society bounces back

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Young County Humane Society had their fair share of struggles in the past but there are brighter days ahead.

The biggest move was the new board of directors that came in around a year ago and has shaken things up.

Shelby Brogdon first got started with the Young County Humane Society when she was in high school, now as director, she wasn’t going to let anything happen to close their doors.

“I always said from the time I was told we were going to close the doors that that was unacceptable, it could not happen. We’re the only open in-take shelter, anywhere in this area. So it was just not acceptable that it could close to me so we had to figure out something,” Brogdan said.

People working with the animals see the difference.

“Since I’ve been here it seems that everything’s going a lot better, the community seems to do a good job of donating and we get a lot of online donations, people bring blankets all the time, so I feel like the more that people donate, we appreciate it and it helps us a lot,” Caitlyn Torres with the humane society said.

A new board of directors has completely changed the operation in Graham.

“Probably one of our biggest things was full turnover of our board of directors and when our new board came up, it’s more of a hands-on board, they not only help out monthly moneterially, but they are also hands on,” Brodgan said.

As director, it gives Brogdon flexibility while at work.

“It helps me out because, especially the board to help with fundraisers, anything they can work on outside of what I have to do here, you know with intake of dogs and the public releasing animals to us and adoptions and all that,” Brodgan said.

The difference is noticable to those around the humane society.

“When I walk in and all the dogs see me in the morning, they see a fimiliar face and they’re like ‘okay she’s here because she’s going to take care of me today, she’s my person cause she comes in and she plays with me’, so they know who I am and I think that makes them feel a little better about where they’re at,” Torres said.

Be on the lookout for fundraisers to benefit the humane society in the future, like the crawfish boil sponsored by the Wildcatter Ranch coming on March 7th.

If you want to get involved as a volunteer or for adoption, click here for more information.