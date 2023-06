YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Another county in Texoma joins Archer County in issuing an emergency burn ban ahead of the July 4th holiday.

Posted on Young County’s website was an emergency burn ban effective June 30, 2023, and would be in effect for seven days.

The ban was placed in effect due to the threat of wildfires in drought and extremely dry conditions.

The burn ban said that all outdoor burning in Young County is prohibited and can be punishable with a fine not to exceed $500.