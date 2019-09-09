Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Young County leaders are seeking help from the humane society to help with the growing animal control problem the county is facing.

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL)—Young County leaders are seeking help from the humane society to help with the growing animal control problem the county is facing.

The humane society officials said last year they took in about 400 animals from the count and while they would love to do more, funding is an issue.

According to Young County Chief Deputy John Orr, the humane society no longer has a licensed animal control officer to secure the animals that need to be seized.

“There is a waiver for smaller counties, for the sheriff’s office to handle it and it is our jobs to handle those,” Orr said.

And though the sheriff’s office has always responded to the calls, there are concerns that county leaders are trying to address.

“The sheriff’s office, we are not equipped with a way of going and seizing those animals,” Orr said. “The training not so much, it would be nice to have it but we also don’t have the equipment because we also don’t transport animals in the same vehicles that we would transport individuals.”

So the sheriff’s office appealed to the area humane society to help them with the large number of calls but the director of the humane society said they do not have the manpower nor the funds.

“The county provides $20,000 a year, which is about 11percent of our yearly operating budget,” Young County Humane Society Director Shelby Brogdon said.

That is for the care of the animals brought in from the county but Brogdon said that does not fully cover the animals already being taken in.

“It costs us about an average of $162 per animal that’s average to hold an animal here,” Brogdon said.

Orr said the commissioner’s court is trying to come up with some funding to address the problem while working with the humane society.

There was a suggestion of building a facility, especially for bite quarantine on humane society’s property but Orr said that idea was tabled in Monday’s commissioner’s court and things will be business as usual until a viable solution is approved.