Young County man accused of sexual assault of child

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Young County man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl at a house in Graham in 2018.

Preston Langley, 21, of Loving is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is not shown on the Young County jail log.

Langley’s bond was set at $150,000.

The Young County Sheriff’s Office took a report last week and conducted a forensic interview of the alleged victim.

The victim told authorities Langley forced her to perform a sex act near the end of the 2018 school year, on or around May 1, 2018.

A records search revealed no felony convictions for Langley.

