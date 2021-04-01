Young County man accused of sexual assault of child

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Young County man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl at a house in Graham in 2018.
Preston Langley, 21, of Loving is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is not shown on the Young County jail log.
Langley’s bond was set at $150,000.
The Young County Sheriff’s Office took a report last week and conducted a forensic interview of the alleged victim.
The victim told authorities Langley forced her to perform a sex act near the end of the 2018 school year, on or around May 1, 2018.
A records search revealed no felony convictions for Langley.
