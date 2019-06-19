Young Co. pastor, chaplain dies after leukemia battle

The Young County community is mourning the loss of a pastor and police chaplain who lost his battle with leukemia.

According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, Gary Tull passed away Wednesday morning.

Tull was first informed he had leukemia last year and after 42 days of treatments, he went into remission. In February, the disease came back, which sparked fundraiser efforts by communities in Graham and Young County. In March, a bond marrow biopsy proved that Tully was not in remission so he began a new round of chemo shots.

Tull was the pastor of Country Road Fellowship and also volunteered as a law enforcement chaplain.

Funeral services are pending.