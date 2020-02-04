Young County sheriff candidates hold meet and greet

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Those running for Young County sheriff are looking forward to the upcoming election after having a meet and greet Monday in Olney.

For more than three years Travis Babcock has been the sheriff of Young County after replacing Bryan Walls on Oct. 31, 2016. Walls decided not to run for re-election and resigned instead of finishing out his term which would have ended on Dec. 31, 2016.

Babcock won the position during the Republican run-off in May 2016. He’s now running for re-election this year and said he likes the progress being made with DWI and drug arrests.

“2015 we had 77 total arrests and we had 13 drug arrests,” Babcock said. “This year, 2019, we had 237 arrests with 104 drug arrests.”

One of Babcock’s challengers, Tim Bay, also ran in 2016. Bay’s law enforcement career started 25 years ago. First, as a Wichita Falls police officer, then as a Young County sheriff’s deputy. He started in patrol and worked his way up to captain within the sheriff’s office.

He then worked special crimes and was with the office for more than 20 years before retiring in 2018. Bay said he also has a plan to get more drugs off the streets.

“I think way too often we have gone after the drug dealer instead of focusing on the everyday user,” Bay said. “The big thing goes let’s change things up. Let’s go after the everyday user and not have the drug dealer have anyone to sell to.”

Bay said he has a plan to get the community more involved.

“I want to open up the sheriff’s office more,” Bay said. “Make the sheriff’s office more open. I want to have open meetings every month there’s going to be an open meeting every month. Open forum so people can come in and tell me what their issues are so that we can address them.”

Babcock said the community is vital for the position of sheriff.

“Without the relationship with the people in Young County you can’t, you can’t make it work,” Babcock said. “You have to have these people to help you with the crime, with all of the drugs and thefts. Their eyes out there looking for everything we are.”

When the Republican primary comes in March 2020, both of these candidates hope to have your support and your vote.

The other candidate Charlie Parker could not make it to the event. Early voting starts on Feb. 18, 2020, and goes until Feb. 28, 2020. For voting locations, click here.