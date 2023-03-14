Helicopter hog hunts are done by multiple groups in Texoma to raise money for veterans

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Young County Warrior Ranch is getting ready to hold their annual Helicopter Hog Hunt Fundraiser on Saturday, March 18.

The Young County Warrior Ranch is a 20-acre ranch with a fellowship hall, bunkhouse, kitchen and rifle range that veterans are allowed to use for whatever purpose for free.

The Helicopter Hog Hunt is the one major fundraiser the organization holds every year that allows them to continue running the ranch. All proceeds go directly toward the ranch.

According to Board Member Jon Walker, around 150 people have signed up to participate for the 2023 Hog Hunt.

On Friday, March 17, participants will gather at the ranch for training day, where they’ll learn about helicopter safety and aerial marksmanship. There will also be various shooting competitions held throughout the day.

The hunt on Saturday will start at daybreak. 12 helicopters will take hunters over 50,000 acres of land.

