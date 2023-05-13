IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park residents didn’t let the weather stop them from coming out to enjoy Park Fest 2023!

The festival is an all-day event and started Saturday morning with plenty of eating, a car show, and of course, lots of shopping.

Iowa Park Chamber of Commerce said it’s a great time for people to get out and enjoy the area, and it’s beneficial for eve the very youngest of entrepreneurs.

“I’ve been making these pickles since about two weeks ago and then we packed about 120 pickles and sold almost every single one of them,” What’s the Dill’s Kinzlie Barnes said.

“My dad ordered some glasses for us and we started a business at our house,” Fly Boys’ Owen Patterson said.

The day will conclude with live music at Andy’s Paint and Body starting at 8:30 p.m.