Young girl found alone in Burkburnett store leads to abandonment charges

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is charged with child abandonment after a child in his care was found alone in a store.

Nathan Lee Rinehart was booked into jail Wednesday and bonded out on $50,000 bail Thursday.

Burkburnett police say they were called to the Valero station on Red River Expressway on June 3 about a young girl being in the store alone for more than 30 minutes.

An officer asked the girl, believed to be around 5, if she knew where she lived, and she said no. They took her to the Justice Center and the child’s guardians, Rinehart and his wife, arrived.

An officer said Rinehart said he did not wish to answer any questions without his attorney present.

A BPD detective later did question the couple and said the wife said she had left the home around 8:15 a.m. for work and later in the morning returned to take Nathan to work.

He said Rinehart said before they left, he yelled at their son through his closed bedroom door he was leaving and to watch the girl, but he got no response.

Police said the girl left the house through the back door and went about 300 feet to the Red River Expressway, then about 1,000 more feet to the store.