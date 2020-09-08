Young Professionals group takes on new identity, mission

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Young Professionals group in Wichita Falls has been revamped and is now powered by the Wichita Falls Chamber.

In early 2012, Young Professionals of Wichita Falls was formed to offer innovative ways for professionals from 18-40 years old in the Wichita Falls area to expand their professional network.

In 2019, YPWF determined that it wanted to transition the focus of their organization from social interaction to professional, leadership and community development.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce helped YPWF restructure into the organization now known as the Circuit.

Now a Chamber program, The Circuit features three pillars:

Mentorship: Every member is matched to an industry expert mentor. This professional relationship is formed on confidence and allows for mentees to receive one-on-one advice and direction from a trusted resource.

Professional Development: The Circuit creates leaders. Circuit members are able to attend exclusive Chamber events such as BOSS, Wake Up Wichita Falls, Business After Hours and exclusive Circuit programs to work continuously on professional (and personal) development.

Community Involvement: Circuit members will be actively engaged in Wichita Falls by attending public meetings and participating in “closed-circuit” action teams These groups will focus on key community initiatives including Bike Wichita Falls, Lake Wichita, Intern Wichita Falls, Modern Schools, and Downtown Wichita Falls.

“The Circuit is an exciting blend of our two organizations and together they’ll be unstoppable! Between the mentorship programs, professional development, and many other opportunities, this is an organization that is more necessary to our community now than ever before, and we are eager to see what we can accomplish together,” Circuit Board President Shannon Rogers Coppage said.

The Circuit is led by a volunteer board consisting of Shannon Rogers Coppage, Charis Walters Rhoades, Westly Garcia, Kevin Ridenour, and Jared Linton. The Director of the Wichita Falls Talent Partnership Taylor Davis leads the initiative for the Chamber by helping develop the programs, match the mentors with the mentees, and managing all administrative tasks.

“A need exists in our community for sustained professional development and mentorship for our emerging leaders, and it’s really exciting to be involved from the start. This is the kind of program that will be life-changing and community- defining,” Director of the Wichita Falls Talent Partnership Taylor Davis said.

To find out more about the revamped program, follow the Circuit on Facebook or visit wichitafallschamber.com/circuit, email Taylor@WichitaFallsChamber.com or call 940.723.2741.