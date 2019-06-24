Young scholars participate in engineering camp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Each year, for the past ten years, a group of about 40 students from across the state engages in a hands-on program over at MSU, built for young engineers.

The summer camp is designed to enhance the students’ interest in engineering as a potential career.

Students get to develop the skills needed for college-level courses completely cost-free.

Tomas Medina and Monisa Tshuma are both high school juniors preparing for their senior year but are already thinking ahead to their future college careers.

“I’m extremely interested in fuel design for space crafts, astrophysics, Astro anything,” Tshuma said.

Medina is interested in computer science.

These interests are what fueled them both to apply for the Young Engineer Summer Camp.

“I think it’s just a great way to really delve into the school and see what other areas in the field that I might be interested in other than computer science,” Medina said.

“This will really help me because I’ll be able to get a feel for what my college classes are really going to entail and what I need to prep myself for,” Tshuma said.

Not to mention it is sponsored completely by the Arconic Foundation.

“I think that it’s a really good opportunity considering that I am from Austin and coming up from here is already expensive [so] having Arconic pay for it has really helped me a lot because it is free and I don’t have to pay for anything for it besides being here and my time,” Medina said.

“Arconic has supported a lot of things we have tried to do and “Yes” Camp is is one of those,” Dean of the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering Dr. Marcy Brown-Marsden said. “It’s so nice that they give back to MSU and Wichita Falls by offering this opportunity.”

Both Medina and Tshuma are anticipating what is to come for the rest of the week but encourage other high school students to take advantage of opportunities like this in the future.

Monday the students get to test out virtual reality but throughout the week they will have courses in Space Exploration, Intro to Astrophysics, 3D printing and more.

They will also get to tour the Arconic building.