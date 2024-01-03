WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Youngwork Academy is in partnership with the Youth Opportunities Center (YOC) and has announced a historic plan to transform Eastside Wichita Falls facilities into a youth development hub.

The YOC has a 23-year history on the Eastside of Wichita Falls and Youngwork Academy was determined to use them for this venture.

The mission behind the facilities is to nurture young talent through sports, leadership, mentorship, and academic support.

“We are not just creating a sports facility; we are building a sanctuary of learning and growth for our youth,” said Coach D.J. Jordan, founder of Youngwork Academy.

Youngwork Academy was established in the heart of Wichita Falls under former Wichita Falls High School standout D.J. Jordan. The institute fosters the potential of young athletes, such as D3, currently ranked as the number one basketball athlete in Texas and fifth in the nation in the 5-year-old division.

For more information, please contact D.J. Jordan at +1(940) 285-0236.