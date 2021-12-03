Your WFAFB donations are doubled this holiday season, here’s how to give

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announced Monday they’ve received $75,000 in donations to fund a holiday match grant.

WFAFB Marketing Director Simon Welch said they received $25,000 each from the Fain Foundation, the J.S. Bridwell Foundation, and the Bryant Edwards Foundation.

Welch said the WFAFB sees a surge in demand during the holiday season and they need help feeding the over 45,800 food insecure individuals in the area.

During the month of December, every donation made in the month of December will be doubled until the $75,000 match is met.

You can give online, in person or through the mail at 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302