Youth at Children’s Home receive Christmas goodie bags, thanks to WFPOA

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The youth at the Children’s Home received their bag of goodies from Santa today courtesy of the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association.

Kids, Cops and Christmas has been taking place now for more than 30 years at the Children’s Home which provides shelter, supervision and counseling for children and youth in crisis.

President of the organization Sergeant John Spragins said it’s important for these kids to experience a great Christmas, but there’s a bit more to it.

“We also want these kids who often see us in an unfortunate situation we want them to see us in a better situation and know we care for them. We are the good guys,” Spragins said.

Things were a bit different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though. Instead of officers going in the building and sitting with the kids, the children met the officers in front of the building and collected their very special gifts.