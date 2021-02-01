Youth Opportunities Center determined to reach goals despite pandemic challenges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— While COVID-19 has forced many community organizations to close their doors, leaders at the Youth Opportunites Center are facing a COVID-19 challenge head-on.

Their secret is will and determination, but donations never hurt either.

The Youth Opportunites Center has been around for 25 years and its central goal remains the same, making a positive impact on youth development.

Closing for a brief time in March due to the pandemic, Executive Director Madeline Chappell said much-needed building repairs have been a major problem, but with enough donations and social distancing guidelines in place, she knows they have their best years ahead of them.

“It’s been a fight to make a difference and bring it back because we do have some issues going on with the roof leaking and other high-priced problems. So we are just fundraising everything we can, selling shirts, selling whatever, candles, everything we can,” Chappell said.

The Youth Opportunities Center is also about embracing a challenge.

Something Dionne Townsend and Britney Hicks have been doing daily as they work to rebuild and raise the money to fix the roof at the Youth Opportunities Center.

“It’s so amazing to be a part of progression and it’s amazing being a part of living history because Youth Opportunities Center is Wichita Falls history,” Hicks said.

Director Chappell said that the goal is to have teams in every sport. Basketball, baseball, you name it. COVID-19 restrictions are enforced in the building but which has reduced the number of kids able to use the center but the building repairs remain the top priority.

“I really really want to thank who has supported and donated in any kind of way. We have a lady who brings us clothes so we have been doing a clothes drive. We’ve been giving away food boxes so we’ve been working on that,” Chappell said.

If you’d like to find out more about the Youth Opportunities Center or how you can donate, click here and find out how you can volunteer your time by clicking here.