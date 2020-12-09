Youth Opportunities Center helping feed the community, donating food boxes to those in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues putting a strain on people’s finances. another organization is helping feed the community.

Officials with the Youth Opportunities Center spent the afternoon handing out 1,260 boxes of food provided by the USDA Farmers to Families program.

YOC Executive Director Madeline Chappell said she and Shannon Jackson with Skills for Success understand many many people are struggling right now.

“I see the need with everybody else and we’ve got a lot of people who their pride won’t let them ask and a lot of people who can’t, don’t have cars, don’t have vehicles and this is an opportunity to give back,” Chappell said.

The YOC is always accepting donations as it looks to begin providing programs next year. If you want a food box, you can stop by 401 Madison Street to see if there are any left, no questions asked.