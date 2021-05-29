Youth Opportunities Center holds Big Hat Benefit Brunch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 25 years, the Youth Opportunities Center has been the hub for inspiration and motivation for area youth.

But, to continue to empower young people officials say their facilities need a major upgrade.

“We’ve got a lot of making up to do, a lot of money to raise to get a bunch of things done at the YOC to revive and restore it back to it’s glory days,” YOC Executive Director Madeline Chappell said.

Now with Texas opening back up, the YOC is wasting no time, in providing a good time.

“We do things to bring communities together so they can find their commonalities outside of gender, age, race, there’s so much more we have in common, like getting dressed and being fabulous,” YOC Program Director Miss Milan said.

The Big Hat Benefit Brunch raised money for a new roof at the YOC, along with air conditioning and any other needed repairs.

“Although events like this wont cover it, it helps, every little dime helps,” Chappell said.

An event unlike any other, with Chappell and Milan striving to bring out the style of the YOC.

“We’re fun, we’re up beat, that’s why a lot of the community has no issue coming to us when they need something, because they understand we’re real people, and we understand the plight of real people,” Milan said.

Milan added so much of what they do is “dual-purpose”, pairing up with local businesses and vendors.

Not just raising money for their repairs, but bringing in the whole community to network.

“Sometimes businesses might miss the community front, so I think it’s really important to not only build it not only as a customer, like in the atmosphere, but like having a community apart of the business kind of grows the business in itself,” Trenatee Smith-Jackson with Sweet 1020 Dessert Bar & Events said.

Repairing, replacing and renovating, but the building isn’t the only thing fundraising helps with.

It helps so many impactful programs, like the Architects Creative Writing program, helping young women with their confidence and public speaking.

Or their partnership with Little Hearts Dance Studio, there’s no shortage of things they want to do in this community moving forward.

“This has been probably one of the most rewarding thing I’ve gotten to do with any community service or any organization that I’ve done,” Milan said.

Also, like Chappell said, be on the lookout for all their future events, and there will be plenty, or find a link to get involved in this story here!