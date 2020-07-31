Youth Opportunities Center seeking mentors, tutors ahead of 2020-20201 school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Youth Opportunities Center is looking for members in the community to tutor and mentor kids.

With a new school year getting ready to start back up, many students may be behind and need help catching up.

You can apply to be a volunteer on the YOC Facebook page.

When signing up, you can let YOC officials know what grade or age group you’d like to help with.

The YOC is also asking for donations of old but working computers that aren’t being used for anything to help further their effort to educate kids in the community.

