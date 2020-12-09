Youth Opportunities Center to host free food giveaway for residents in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To help residents in need this holiday season, the Youth Opportunities Center will be hosting a free food giveaway.

The food giveaway is set for Wednesday, December 9, and the food truck is expected to arrive between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers to Families Program and event organizers Shannon Jackson and Madeline Chappell will start giving away 1,260 boxes of food starting at. 3 p.m. until the late evening at the Youth Opportunities Center located at 401 Madison Street.

They’re asking attendees to stay in their cars and follow directions once they arrive.

If anyone is in need of community service hours, they’re also welcome to attend and get double hours and a box of food.