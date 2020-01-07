Youth Opportunity Center founder retires after 25 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman known for turning community dreams into reality has retired after 25 years of service.

And now the Youth Opportunity Center where Brenda Jarrett served has a new leader at the helm.

25 years ago Jarrett created a space that she hoped would inspire and motivate youth in the community to achieve their greatest potential.

“The things that we are known for are making sure the history is told but we can’t stay there, that’s the trick, we gotta tell the history and go on,” Jarrett said.

After serving hundreds of youths through the Youth Opportunity Center, Jarrett said she is passing the baton on to a younger generation.

Madeline Chappell is no stranger to the YOC having being involved for at least a decade and said its an honor to be following in Jarrett’s footsteps.

“I am taking off where she is leaving off and so the whole fulfilling your purpose and getting people to do what it is they are meant to do that’s been my goal as well,” Chappell said.

The organization that provides cultural and physical programs like boxing for children has been struggling for quite some time however Jarrett has no doubts that Chappell is a perfect fit for this role.

“She was the one that stood up and that was eye-opening that she is not afraid,” Jarrett said.

Both Jarrett and Chappell said 2020 will be a year of growth and revival for the YOC as they continue to do what they can to provide a space of opportunity for youth through music, art, dance and more.

The work has already started, Chappell said fundraising efforts will begin soon but events are already on the calendar for the YOC, follow this link for details.

Chappell said the YOC will also be called “Your Opportunity Center” because rather than focusing on just the youth her hope is to bring the entire community together.