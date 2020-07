WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Youth Opportunities Center is asking the community for help.

They are hosting a clean up day at the Y.O.C. on Madison Street from 9 a.m. until the job is done.

Executive director Madeline Chappell said they have a big trailer to haul away all the trash they clear out.

There will be hot dogs and more, free to anyone who is helping out Saturday.

You do not need to sign up prior to showing up Saturday.

Chappell does ask that everyone that comes out to wear a mask.