Youth sports affected by COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Club has canceled all of their spring sports for this season, but some youth sports leagues around the area have only postponed their season until April.

Sunrise Optimist Girls Softball has postponed its season to the end of April. The league usually starts in March and has around 620 players this year. Sunrise Optimist is carefully trying to not to cancel the season.

While some leagues have already closed the chapter on this season Sunrise Optimist is sticking to their name.

“It all depends on the government. agencies about what they put out as guidance and we’re just waiting on that.,” Sunrise Optimist Girls Softball program director Bill Franklin said. “So like I say we can still get a season in if we get started some time in May.”

Sunrise Optimist has already to cancel several tournaments which hurts them financially, but Franklin says that parents have been understanding about the postponements and cancellations.

Franklin hopes to start their season in May, but he is prepared to keep postponing or cancel the season if he has to.