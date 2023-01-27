WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra is inviting the public to join the Youth Symphony’s 2nd Annual “Cakes and Concertos” Gala.

According to the invitation, bring your friends, family, or significant other to enjoy a memorable and elegant evening of music, wine, and delicious food catered by Bistro Express.

“Our talented Youth Orchestra members will accompany your conversation as you ponder which baskets you will choose to place your silent bids,” according to the release.

Tickets include dinner, wine, music, and seats for the auction. Local celebrity auctioneers, such as Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff, will auction off a cake and compete to be crowned YSO’s cake master.

All proceeds go directly to supporting orchestra program costs for our students.

Date: February 2nd, 2023

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts “Great Room”

Ticket Price: $60 per person

Tables seats 8 and can be purchased at a discounted rate by calling 940-723-6202

Click here for more information.