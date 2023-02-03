WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An event to support young musicians in Wichita Falls was a big success Thursday night.

The 2nd Annual Cakes and Concertos event was held at the Kemp Center for the Arts Thursday evening, February 2, offering up elegant music and good food to help with program costs for students.

In addition to that, our very own Tobin McDuff was there to help auction off delicious and creative cakes by local chefs and bakers.

Janelle Olson with the Youth Symphony Orchestra said she’s thrilled to have kids enjoy this style of music.

“We really want to see the symphonic genre survive, and I know that there is orchestra everywhere that struggle these days, so to instill this motivation in our young kids and this appreciation of classical music and the old greats, it’s just really thrilling to see them get excited about it,” Olson said.

The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra is currently celebrating its 30th season of training and educating young musicians.