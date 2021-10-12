Zach Verdea and team ready to show off dance skills at Dancing for the Stars this Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s almost showtime for Dancing for the Stars Wichita Falls.

The biggest fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters just days away!

“At this point, we just get to run it continuously and perfect it, and I’m really thankful we got to be at that point. Sometimes people have to rush and this team is very smart and knows their stuff so I’m really excited about that,” Team Gold Diggers instructor Luke Draper said.

This dream team, including instructor Luke Draper and celebrity dancers Katie Britt, Ashley Cardwell and Zach Verdea, is ready for some competition.

And we’re feeling pretty good about our chances.

“I’m looking forward to showing everybody what this team put together. We’ve got an amazing set of something that nobody has and nobody has seen before so I’m really excited to show it off,” Britt said.

Besides the performance, each team is tasked with fundraising and every single dollar raised goes directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization dedicated to igniting the potential of our area youth.

“I think I’m more nervous about raising enough money. For real though! I gotta make my goal so donate to me,” Cardwell said.

And this dance is worth the donation.

“So without giving anything away, there’s a part of our song that we’re all in unison and we’re going different directions and we’re doing different arm motions. I would say that’s my favorite part because that’s when it looks the cleanest,” Draper said.

All for the kids with just a little competitive spirit coming out.

“All I know is those other teams need to watch out because we’re coming for them. Boom,” Britt said.

“Go Gold Diggers, we’re the best, go team! That’s all,” Cardwell said.

And again, this is Big Brothers Big Sisters’ biggest fundraiser of the year so please help them continue their mission of helping our area kids! Help Zach reach his goal here!

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the MPEC.

Click here for more information on the event. To donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters click here.