VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— Zion Lutheran Church is bringing good food and music to Vernon this year with their 59th annual barbecue event.

The event is set for Friday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Vernon.

There will be live music along with dine-in and carry-out options.

Tickets are $13 per person and all proceeds will go towards the church.