WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The students and staff members at Zundy Elementary School in Wichita Falls are mourning the unexpected loss of one of their own.

In a letter sent home to the parents of Zundy students, Rebecca Hernandez, principal of the elementary school, shared that a student at Zundy passed away unexpectedly over the weekend of April 22, 2023.

“I am heartbroken over this news,” Hernandez said. “It is never easy to process loss, but I know that it may be especially difficult for our young students.”

Hernandez said additional counselors were on the campus of Zundy Elementary on Monday, April 24, 2023, with that in mind. She said counselors will continue to be available to support any students or staff members in need.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The identity of the student who died over the weekend has not been released at this time.

“We are respecting the family’s privacy and giving them time to grieve,” Hernandez said. “If there is something we can do to assist the family as a Zundy community, I will communicate that information to you at a later time.”

Hernandez urged parents to call the school office at (940) 235-1123 if they feel their child is in need of any additional assistance during this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.