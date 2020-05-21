Zundy Elementary cancels fifth-grade graduation after teacher possibly exposed to COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Zundy Elementary officials canceled their fifth-grade graduation scheduled for Thursday after a teacher was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

In a post from the Zundy Facebook Elementary Facebook page, officials state they have canceled the graduation after guidance from the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health Department.

“Zundy staff is taking precautions to keep ourselves and our community safe,” the post states. “We apologize for this inconvenience.”

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.