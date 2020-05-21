Breaking News
Democratic candidate re-enters congressional race for District 13
Zundy Elementary cancels fifth-grade graduation after teacher possibly exposed to COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Zundy Elementary officials canceled their fifth-grade graduation scheduled for Thursday after a teacher was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

In a post from the Zundy Facebook Elementary Facebook page, officials state they have canceled the graduation after guidance from the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health Department.

“Zundy staff is taking precautions to keep ourselves and our community safe,” the post states. “We apologize for this inconvenience.”

More Local News