Zundy teacher awarded for going above and beyond in and out of the classroom

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A much deserving WFISD third grade teacher was honored Thursday with the Dorothy Moser Huffman Award.

Adriana Avila is a third-grade teacher at Zundy Elementary and was awarded the award and $1,000 for going above and beyond in and out of the classroom.

Dr. Louie Huffman made a donation to the Wichita Falls ISD Foundation in memory of his wife, who was a teacher in WFISD from 1952-1990.

Avila is known for creating incentives in the classroom. She rewards her students for their hard work.

Avila said she was shocked when she was surprised by the award.

“This makes my teacher heart so happy because I’ve worked in third grade for the past 6 years and I belive I’ve worked really hard so this makes my teacher heart happy,” Avila said.

Avila said she is ready for her next adventure moving forward which will be moving to 2nd grade bilingual and said she’s going to miss her former students.