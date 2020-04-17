Local resident upset due to unemployment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The economic shutdown has led to record unemployment numbers across the country.

In Texas, more than 1 million have lost their jobs and filed unemployment claims.

The unrelenting jobs crisis in America has hurt millions including John Marley, who lost his job in April. Ever since Marley said he’s had trouble getting in contact with Texas Workforce Commission to file for unemployment.

“Came here first, got numbers off the door, tried to call all those numbers you either get a busy signal or told that number is no longer in service, Marley said. “So you get online to try to do that and create a new user and password and it tells you to call a phone number. I been calling that number every day.”

And Marley knows he is not the only one having difficulty.

“I don’t know where some of these people are from but I do know that it is Texas Workforce Commission so I don’t know 100 of thousands of people across Texas are going through the same thing and some have been trying for two months and are getting nowhere,” Marley said.

TWC officials said they are aware of the delays.

Spokesman Cisco Gomez said they want to assure everyone they are putting their best foot forward to help.

“Some of your viewers I know are frustrated cause we are having trouble getting through with the phone lines the Workforce Commission will help them everyone that is qualified will receive benefits, in fact, it won’t be the date that they apply for benefits we will date this back as far as March 8th we have added two new call centers to the ones we have already,” TWC spokesman Cisco Gomez said.

Texas has paid more than $400-million in unemployment benefits so far and is expected to pay hundreds of millions more. Marley is hoping he’ll be one of them.