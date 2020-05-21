Local restaurants feel the burn of high beef price

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas agricultural commissioner is asking the Justice

Department to investigate what he suspects could be price-fixing by beef processing plants.

Some ranchers believe meatpackers have purposely cut production leading to limited supplies and the highest beef prices ever recorded. It’s hitting hamburger joints and others hard.

Keeno’s Beef Jerky hasn’t increased its prices but other places have as they try to stay afloat with the help of loyal customers.

According to the North American Meat Institute, labor reductions at plants because of COVID-19 have cut the number of cattle being slaughtered. That shortage is making the price of ground beef and other cuts of meat soar on the grocery shelves and on the restaurant menus.

“Two months ago was $2.35 a pound now it’s almost $7 a pound. If you multiply that times 500 pounds per week you can see the additional money we’re laying out just to keep our doors open,” Keeno’s owner Gary Keeney.

“Closer to three dollars a pound before COVID-19. Now it’s over 5,” Willie’s Place owner Willie Harmon said.

Keeney said he won’t adjust the price of their beef jerky while Willie’s Place has gone up a dollar on all their burger prices. Both businesses give credit to their customers for keeping them afloat while they struggle to make a profit.

“We’ve been really really blessed during all this,” Harmon said. “Our customers have really stepped up and taken care of us. Some of ’em they were coming once a week are coming three and four times a week. And they all say ‘we gon keep y’all open. Whatever we gotta do we gon keep you open.'”

Good loyal customers and business owners alike are just trying to make a way as they hope life returns to normal.

“Our customers have been very very loyal to us and they’re still coming in like clockwork,” Keeney said. “The online sales are through the roof. We’re not gonna make any money anytime soon until everything goes back to normal. But our clientele stays the same and we still have our good, loyal customers.”