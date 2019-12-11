Local seniors wrapped in love following Meals on Wheels donation drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds of blankets and socks are in the hands of Meals on Wheels recipients after volunteers went door to door Wednesday morning.

On December 3, the non-profit hosted its second annual Blanket and Socks drive, collecting 502 blankets and 502 pairs of socks to keep its nearly 800 clients warm this holiday season.

Every day, Meals on Wheels drivers provide a large portion of the senior population with adequate food portions, but more volunteers are always needed.

In another act of kindness, West Foundation Elementary students donated more than 1000 paper products and pictures they drew to the Red Door seniors for Christmas.