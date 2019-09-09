Local sports bars, restaurants warming up for NFL season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The NFL’s 100th season is officially underway and local sports bars and restaurants are flooding with fans.

“College and NFL, both Saturday and Sunday is usually just a lot of football fans in, constantly all day, it’s like a revolving door,” Backporch Drafthouse Wichita Falls general manager Brittany Meredith said.

“Everybody wants to get out and hang with their friends and celebrate together, a lot more fun than celebrating on your sofa alone a lot of times,” O’Brien’s Sports Pub bar manager Krista Leal said.

One local Bears fan agrees there’s something special about getting out of the house to watch your favorite team.

“When I was active duty in the military we used to always go and egg each other back and forth and all that and it’s not much different than that,” local NFL fan Jim Taylor said. “It’s the thing that kinda keeps you young, it kinda keeps you going and having a good time and takes your mind off other things.”

Meredith said football brings a great atmosphere to Backporch Drafthouse.

“Everyone’s really really comfortable obviously as you can tell too, they get here early, they find their spot, it’s also really cool to hear everyone like cheering synchronized throughout the restaurant too,” Meredith said.

Leal believes the camaraderie of football fans is alive in Wichita Falls.

“People like to come, dress up, wear their jerseys, support their favorite player, high fives all around, buy drinks for one another, just have a good time,” Leal said.

No matter what team you cheer for, everyone spending their NFL Sunday at local sports bars are on team Texoma.

“It also just makes everyone feel kind of at home, being at a local place, it’s really family-based, you can bring kids, it can be the guys, it can be a group of girls and it just feels like really really awesome,” Meredith said.

“It’s a whole different feel when you can come see your friends and you’re hanging out and you’re just cheering them on together, you’re celebrating together and you’re supporting the local economy at the same time,” Leal said.

To some it’s just a sport, to others, it’s about fellowship.

As always, you can catch NBC Sunday Night Football on KFDX-3 each week. For our TV schedule, click here.