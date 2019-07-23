Local store offering free supplies to teachers

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—A local store is helping teachers before heading back to the classroom by offering free all you can fit boxes.



Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.- to 2:00 p.m., Crafter Hideaway will be allowing honoring teachers to pick out arts and crafts supplies they need for their classroom as long as they have a valid school photo i.d.



On Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. you can return to Crafter Hideaway and fill up another box or two until all the supplies in the classroom at the store run out.