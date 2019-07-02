$1.1 million funding approved for Wilbarger Co. Airport

On Tuesday the Texas Department of Transportation announced funding approval for Wilbarger County Airport.

According to a news release, $1.1 million was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission and will be used for planned airport improvements which will include lighting.

The project bid will be completed this summer and the costs will be funded through Wilbarger County and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which will preserve and improve the state’s general aviation system.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports.

275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.

