WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County grand jury has returned indictments on Anthony Patterson’s newest charges.

The two indictments allege sexual assaults of a child in May 2004 and May 2005. Patterson was jailed on these new charges May 16 and released the next day on $500,000 bonds. Patterson is facing 18 charges for alleged trafficking of children and various sex crimes against children in 2017.

The two new charges are from a different victim who came forward in April. She said she had seen news stories on Patterson and made the connection that he was the man named Anthony who assaulted her when she was 15 in a rent house he owned. She said a second assault occurred when she was 16 in another house he owned.

Patterson’s trial is set for the end of October, and the court is expected to address a potential change of venue request next month.