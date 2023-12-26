WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—You can help save lives Wednesday 27, 2023, during the Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive hosted by Our Blood Institute right here in Wichita Falls.

Our Blood Institutes senior executive Christi Chambers said during the ‘Thunder Up Blood Drive’ that those donating will receive a voucher to attend an Oklahoma City Thunder game, a limited edition OKC Thunder shirt, free food, and a chance to win a $75 gift card.

Chambers asked, what better way to end the year than by saving up to lives with one donation.

“Imagine if you have a family member, one person and something is wrong with you to imagine an entire network of how it’s affected so it’s not just the one person but the entire network that’s affected,” Chambers said. “Whenever you’re able to be altruistic and give a lifeline.”

The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, at Sikes Senter Mall inside of the former CITI Trends store.

For more information click here.