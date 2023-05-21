OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Olney has issued a water boil notice for utility customers due to a damaged pump at the water plant. According to the City of Olney Facebook page, the boil order was issued because of high turbidity levels from a damaged chemical pump.

According to the post, “This is solely a precaution to utility customers until samples are taken and reviewed. We will keep everyone posted on the status on both Code Red and Facebook.”

The post went on to say, “To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”

“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City and its water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.”, according to the post.

The boil order is expected to be in effect until Tuesday, May 23, 2023. If you have questions or concerns, contact Olney City Hall at (940) 276-2011 during business hours.