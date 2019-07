WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A long-awaited restaurant has finally opened its doors!

CrawDaddy’s officially opened to the public on Monday morning. The co-owner, Tim Berardi said he hopes a soothing atmosphere and good service will keep them at the top of many restaurants in town.

Cajun food favorites like gumbo, lobster bisque, alligator bites and crawdads will be available for hungry visitors.

CrawDaddy’s is located on Central Freeway East and will be open for business until midnight.