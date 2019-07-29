Crime Stoppers: Bank bag theft

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Crime Stoppers needs your help in finding the person or persons who stole $6,500.

The crime happened sometime between July 7 and July 10 at 2104 Virginia Drive.

Officials said an unknown suspect broke into a vehicle and stole a bank bag containing $6,500.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to 1,000.