Crime Stoppers: Cold Case homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide from 39 years ago this week.



On July 18, 1980, Finley John Trones was found murdered in the 1200 block of Thompson Road.



Trones had numerous injuries to his head and his body was found in a ditch.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at 322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval because this is a cold case homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.