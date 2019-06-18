Crime Stoppers: Criminal mischief at Hawk Ridge Golf Course

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a criminal mischief case. The crime happened between June 8 at 4:00 p.m. and June 9 at 11:00 a.m. at 2000 loop 11, Hawk Ridge Golf Course.

Unknown suspects entered the property, broke all the windows in the building and put numerous holes in the drywall of the building. The damage is estimated at approximately $30,000.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.