Hardeman County (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma sheriff who catapulted to brief national fame after rescuing a kidnapped baby in 2002 is laid to rest Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in the town where he grew up.

Randy Akers died Sunday and was buried in Quanah Memorial Park. He served as sheriff of Hardeman County for 15 years and retired in 2008.

His low key matter of fact style was lit up by the national spotlight in 2002 when he stopped a car and rescued so called “Baby Nancy” who had been kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot in Abilene, with the one month old’s mother hanging onto the car as it sped off.

When the woman who took the baby tried to convince Akers it was her newborn, he knew it wasn’t right because the baby had pierced ears already. Akers said it was all in a day’s work, and after the media left, returned to the usual day to day work of a small town sheriff.