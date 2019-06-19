Former MSU athlete passed away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) UPDATE: Former MSU student died over the weekend following a tubing accident in the San Marcos River in Caldwell County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, people reported Ryan Hyman was missing on the river. Witnesses told the Guadalupe and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Offices that Hyman was swimming toward a lost tube when he began to struggle.

The next day Hyman’s body was found in the same area he was last seen.

According to the Midwestern State University Mustangs Facebook page, an athlete passed away over the weekend.

Ryan Hyman played for the Mustangs in 2014 and 2015.

The MSU Mustangs flag flies high on campus today in honor and memory of Hyman.