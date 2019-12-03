Giving Tuesday kicks off in Texoma with Meals on Wheels donation drive

Meals on Wheels is hosting it’s second annual donation drive to gather socks and blankets from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. this Giving Tuesday. (Photo by Tyler Manning)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This Giving Tuesday, Texomans have an opportunity to donate to those in need in Wichita Falls.

Meals on Wheels kicked off its second annual donation drive Tuesday morning at 8:00 A.M. outside the Walmart on Lawrence Rd.

The drive is aimed toward gathering blankets and socks for those who may not be able to run their heaters in the winter months.

Meals on Wheels Director of Marketing and Development, Pamala Hughes, said for many, these blankets and socks are the only things keeping people warm during the colder season.

“We know that some of our clients can’t afford to run their heaters during the winter and some of them don’t have space heaters so they just are always cold,” Hughes said. “And we want to make sure that they have something for their feet, something for their legs; so that they can stay warm during these cold days.”

Those with Meals on Wheels also said monetary donations are accepted.

They will be at Walmart until 6 P.M. this afternoon.