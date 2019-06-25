Gov. Abbott to send more National Guard troops to border

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Governor Greg Abbott is sending more National Guard Troops to the border.

On Friday Abbott said he’d be sending another 1,000 troops, bringing the total number to 2000. This is something Representative Drew Springer said needs to happen.

“We have to make sure our borders are secure, that we know who is coming in and really help assist our federal partners at the border control, being able to work with them to make sure people are processed through from that standpoint,” Representative Drew Springer said. “so, yeah, I support it.

