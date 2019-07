WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) These summer months means some serious heat and the temperatures are on the rise this week.



Many Texomans struggle with keeping cool during this time of year and that’s why we’d like to remind you about our annual fan drive.



If you have a new or working used fan you’d like to donate, you can drop them off at Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic off Fairway over by Market Street.

You can also drop them off right here at KFDX at 4500 Seymour Highway.