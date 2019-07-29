Lanes back open after possible bomb threat in Quanah

QUANAH(KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE AT 4:34 p.m.: Loop 285 has reopened in Hardeman County and the area is all-clear from the bomb squad at the Georgia Pacific plant.

Loop 285 in Hardeman County west of Quanah is still closed at this time. The Lubbock bomb squad is investigating the scene of the 10 million square foot Georgia Pacific facility located at the Acme bridge. US 287 traffic has not been interrupted by the closure of Loop 285.

———————————

According to TxDOT officials, traffic on Loop 285 near the Georgia Pacific plant west of Quanah is closed and being monitored due to a possible bomb threat.

Officials said the loop will not reopen until the Lubbock bomb squad investigates the area and clears the 10 million square feet area.

Traffic on US 287 west of Quanah near the Georgia Pacific plant is uninterrupted.

Traffic on Loop 285 from Quanah to the Georgia Pacific Plant remains closed as emergency crews standby for the bomb squad to investigate.

