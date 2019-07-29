Lanes back open after possible bomb threat in Quanah

Local
Posted: / Updated:
LANE CLOSURE

QUANAH(KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE AT 4:34 p.m.: Loop 285 has reopened in Hardeman County and the area is all-clear from the bomb squad at the Georgia Pacific plant.

Loop 285 in Hardeman County west of Quanah is still closed at this time. The Lubbock bomb squad is investigating the scene of the 10 million square foot Georgia Pacific facility located at the Acme bridge. US 287 traffic has not been interrupted by the closure of Loop 285.

———————————

According to TxDOT officials, traffic on Loop 285 near the Georgia Pacific plant west of Quanah is closed and being monitored due to a possible bomb threat.

Officials said the loop will not reopen until the Lubbock bomb squad investigates the area and clears the 10 million square feet area.

Traffic on US 287 west of Quanah near the Georgia Pacific plant is uninterrupted.

Traffic on Loop 285 from Quanah to the Georgia Pacific Plant remains closed as emergency crews standby for the bomb squad to investigate.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News