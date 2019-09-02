WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— In honor of Lauren Landavazo, the Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting ‘Lauren Landavazo Memorial Guns and Hoses Blood Drive’.

The blood drive will take place on Friday, Sept. 6 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Masonic Lodge located on 3503 Kemp Blvd.

A photo Id is required to donate and blood donors will receive a limited edition Boots and Badges t-shirt while supplies last, and a Whataburger coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit sandwich.

For more information on this event and to schedule an appointment contact Dave Yonts at 940-867-7649