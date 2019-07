WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you or someone you know are, for one reason or another, in need of food and can't get to the store or are short on funds, two Texoma organizations are working together to help lighten that burden.

"I've been to Tennessee. I've been to California and this and that, but I always come back here," Wichita Falls resident William McClain said.

McClain is an experienced welder and is currently doing metal work jobs. With jobs only coming here and there however, McClain lives off a fixed income.